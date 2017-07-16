'Mission: Impossible' Actor Martin Landau Dies at 89

Actor Martin Landau arrives at the after party for the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" at The Warwick on November 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

North by Northwest and Ed Wood actor Martin Landau has died at the age of 89.

TMZ said the Golden Globe and Oscar winner—who appeared in nearly 200 films and TV shows in his decades-long career—died Saturday at California's UCLA Medical Center after a short hospitalization during which he suffered unexpected complications.

The former newspaper cartoonist famously turned down the role of Mr. Spock on Star Trek, but found success in the films Pork Chop Hill, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Crimes and Misdemeanors, City Hall and Rounders, as well as in the TV show, Mission: Impossible, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.