'Broadchurch' Actress Is the New Star of 'Doctor Who'

Broadchurch actress Jodie Whittaker will play the 13th incarnation of the Doctor on the BBC's sci-fi series Doctor Who.

The BBC on Sunday released a minute-long video of a cloaked figure walking through a forest towards the Doctor's signature blue telephone box spaceship, the Tardis.

At the last moment, the person takes down its hood to reveal the smiling, 35-year-old actress with blonde, instead of her usually brown, colored hair.

The video was captioned, "Meet the Thirteenth Doctor."

Whittaker is replacing Peter Capaldi, who is leaving the show this Christmas after three seasons.

New head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall, who replaces show-runner Steven Moffat next season, was the one to cast the new Doctor—and hire the first woman to play the role.

"I'm beyond excited to begin this epic journey with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet. It's more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait," Whittaker said in a statement.

"After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we're excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor," Chibnall added. "I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our No. 1 choice. Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way."

"Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker's work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm. She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She's going to be a fantastic Doctor," Capaldi remarked.

"I'm so thrilled that Jodie Whittaker said yes to playing the Doctor," executive producer Matt Stevens said. "I've been a fan for years and always hoped to work with her. She is an actor of great emotional range and inhabits every role with complete passion and conviction. Just thinking about what she will bring to the Doctor makes me as excited as a kid at Christmas. It's going to be a lot of fun."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.