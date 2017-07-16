'Homeland' Season 7 to Start Shooting in Virginia This Fall

Season 7 of the political thriller Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is scheduled to begin filming in central Virginia this fall.

The next run of episodes will premiere on the cable network Showtime in 2018.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia. Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy," showrunner and executive producer Alex Gansa said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth," added Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. "The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth. With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects. Having hosted shows like Turn: Washington's Spies, Mercy Street, and now Homeland, it is clear that Virginia is a premier television production location, and I look forward to the success of this series here in Virginia."

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore remarked: "We are pleased to host the production of Homeland, and enthusiastic about what a show of this size will contribute to our local economies. The Commonwealth's film production industry is a fast growing sector of the new Virginia economy, with a total economic impact of almost $616 million, in addition to supporting nearly 4,000 full-time jobs and providing more than $24 million in state and local taxes in 2015. I am confident Homeland will contribute millions more to our Virginia businesses, big and small, and provide good-paying jobs to our industry workers."

The show will also be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant, the exact amount of which will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions, a network news release explained.

Patinkin was earlier this week nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Lesli Linka Glatter was recognized with a nod for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. The show is also up for Outstanding Sound Editing.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.