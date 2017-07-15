New 'Doctor Who' to Be Revealed Sunday

BBC America says the next person to play the titular time-traveler in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who will be announced Sunday.

"Exclusive News: It's Almost Time. #DoctorWho," the network tweeted Friday.

The big reveal will take place after the Wimbledon Men's Final tennis match this weekend.

Peter Capaldi recently completed three seasons as the 12th incarnation of the beloved character. His final appearance will be in the show's Christmas special in December.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.