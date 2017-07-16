Lucy Liu to Direct Season 2 Premiere of 'Marvel's Luke Cage'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Actress Lucy Liu is set to direct the Season 2 premiere episode of the Netflix drama, Marvel's Luke Cage.
The 13-episode, sophomore season is to begin streaming in 2018. Mike Colter plays the indestructible title character in the comic-book adaptation.
'Luke Cage' Adds Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Dennis for Season 2
New episodes of the Netflix series are set to premiere in 2018
The cast also includes Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi.
Liu made her directorial debut with 2011 short film, Meena. She also directed four episodes of her own CBS detective drama, Elementary.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.