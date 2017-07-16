Lucy Liu to Direct Season 2 Premiere of 'Marvel's Luke Cage'

Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 43rd Student Academy Awards at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on September 22, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Lucy Liu is set to direct the Season 2 premiere episode of the Netflix drama, Marvel's Luke Cage.

The 13-episode, sophomore season is to begin streaming in 2018. Mike Colter plays the indestructible title character in the comic-book adaptation.

The cast also includes Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi.

Liu made her directorial debut with 2011 short film, Meena. She also directed four episodes of her own CBS detective drama, Elementary.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.