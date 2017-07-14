'Narcos' Season 3 Gets a Teaser and Release Date

Netflix released new details about Season 3 of its drug drama Narcos Thursday.

The show is to return with fresh episodes on Sept. 1. Leading the cast will be Pedro Pascal, Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote, Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe and Arturo Castro.

"Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel," the streaming service said in a message introducing a 40-second teaser for the show. "Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar's, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.