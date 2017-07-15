'Married at First Sight' Alum Nick Pendergrast Expecting Twins

Former Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast is going to be a dad to twins.

The Season 4 star announced girlfriend Heather Yerrid is pregnant with twins in an interview with People published Thursday following his split from wife Sonia Granados.

"We are shocked, excited and feeling blessed all at the same time," Pendergrast told the magazine.

"I am most nervous about taking care of two at one time!" he confessed. "Also, being a supportive partner to Heather all at the same time. It's overwhelming."

Pendergrast separated from Granados in January after meeting and marrying the social worker on Married at First Sight. He met Yerrid after he approached the relationship coach and AfterBuzz TV host for advice following his split.

"[Her] message and her light seemed to spark something in my that I hadn't felt in a really long time," the star said.

"From the moment I left her side, I couldn't stop thinking about her," he added of his first in-person meeting with Yerrid in May.

Pendergrast also shared the news of Yerrid's pregnancy on Instagram. He said Yerrid's pregnancy was an "exciting" surprise because the relationship coach was told she couldn't have children.

"It's nothing short of a blessing when a woman is told she can't have kids and then becomes pregnant with #twins," the star wrote. "It's still early but we are so excited we couldn't hide it any longer. Sometimes the most difficult roads lead us to our greatest joy!"

Granados, however, was less than thrilled when she reacted to the news Thursday on Twitter. She told her followers she wishes Pendergrast and Yerrid "well," but said she also has "a right to b irate."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wish Heather n Nick well but I have a right to b irate 4 many things n tweet what I want! This is my twitter(well the network but ya know😜)</p>— Sonia Granados (@sonia_mafs) <a href="https://twitter.com/sonia_mafs/status/885554669019430913">July 13, 2017</a></blockquote>

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.