Michael Sutton to Return as Long-Dead Stone Cates on 'General Hospital'

Michael Sutton has confirmed he is returning to General Hospital as the beloved, but long-dead Stone Cates.

The 47-year-old actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of the character, who died of AIDS-related illness in 1995.

"General Hospital. Sonny & Stone once again like the good old days! Always a pleasure to work with my brother @mauricebenard," Sutton said in an Instagram post, which accompanied a photo of Stone in a hospital bed, with his girlfriend Robin (played by Kimberly McCullough,) and their friend Sonny (played by Maurice Benard) at his side.

Under the ABC publicity photo was the headline, "General Hospital is Bringing Back Stone Cates -- Find Out When and Why."

The headline is from a TVLine story that says Sutton will reprise his role in August.

Stone will reportedly appear to Sonny during a time of great crisis. Robin previously imagined seeing him when she was trapped in a well in 2010.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.