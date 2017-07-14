Production Halted on 'The Walking Dead' After an Accident Seriously Injures Stuntman

A stuntman for The Walking Dead was seriously injured on set in Georgia Thursday, AMC confirmed.

"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," AMC said in a statement. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production."

Bernecker fell onto concrete from 25-foot high balcony and suffered a head injury, according to a 911 call obtained by TMZ.

The caller told the 911 operator thaty Bernecker was still breathing and "his neck is in the position where he landed."

Bernecker was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Atlanta.

Bernecker's girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker, indicated the seriousness of his injury on Facebook.

"John deserves to be seen by every neorusurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us... THIS ISNT FAIR," she wrote.

RELATED: Sign up for TV Insider's The Walking Dead newsletter

Walking Dead actor Lauren Cohan tweeted about the incident.

"Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today," she wrote.

By Ray Downs

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.