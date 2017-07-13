Tamron Hall to Develop Talk Show With Weinstein Television

Tamron Hall speaks onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tamron Hall will team with Weinstein Television on a forthcoming talk show.

The 46-year-old broadcast journalist will return to television as the co-creator, host and executive producer of a new daytime talk show, according to Variety.

The series will focus on current events, human interest stories and interviews with celebrities and other newsmakers. Barry Wallach, a former president of domestic TV distribution at NBC, will serve as a consultant.

"I've been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead," The Weinstein Co. co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. "Tamron is far and away that person."

"She's an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting," he lauded. "We couldn't be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her."

The new venture comes nearly six months after Hall's departure from NBC News, including her position at Today. Her former Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist were among those to offer their congratulations on the new show.

"Congrats @tamronhall !!! You are going to be superb! Xox," Kotb tweeted.

"She's back. Congrats to my old wing-woman, T-Hall!" Geist added.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.