Corinne Olympios to Appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion Special

Corinne Olympios has announced that she will be appearing on an upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion special after exiting the ABC reality series.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special," Olympios said in a statement toUs Weekly.

The announcement comes after the reality star exited the show in June after ABC halted production on the series due to "allegations of misconduct."

Corinne Olympios Won't Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' 'While I was invited to return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to,' the star said.

Olympios was at the center of the scandal which involved an alleged incident between the 25-year-old and fellow castmate Demario Jackson after the pair were seen getting intimate with each other.

"I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired," Olympios said as she exited the series. "My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise."

"While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to," she continued.

Warner Bros. Television also concluded their own investigation into the allegations and found no evidence of "misconduct."

Jackson recently shared that he will be returning for the Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette: Men Tell All reunion shows. "I owe it to my cast mates. They've been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face - give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They've been so helpful," he said of returning toTMZ.

ABC has yet to formally announce plans for a Bachelor in Paradise reunion special. Bachelor in Paradise begins with a two-night premiere on Aug. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

