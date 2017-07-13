'Transparent' to Get Its Network Debut on SundanceTV Aug. 9
Amazon
The first two seasons of Amazon Studios' Transparent are set to debut on SundanceTV.
"Multiple back-to-back episodes will air weekly during this limited, network television event," said a press release announcing the streaming show's Aug. 9 cable premiere.
Get a Peek at Amazon's 'Transparent' Season 4 (VIDEO)
'Family is gross, but it's important.'
Created by Jill Soloway and now heading into its fourth season on Amazon Prime, the dramedy is about the dysfunctional Pfefferman family and how the members' lives change following the gender transition of their patriarch, played by Jeffrey Tambor.
The ensemble also includes Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.