'Transparent' to Get Its Network Debut on SundanceTV Aug. 9

The first two seasons of Amazon Studios' Transparent are set to debut on SundanceTV.

"Multiple back-to-back episodes will air weekly during this limited, network television event," said a press release announcing the streaming show's Aug. 9 cable premiere.

Created by Jill Soloway and now heading into its fourth season on Amazon Prime, the dramedy is about the dysfunctional Pfefferman family and how the members' lives change following the gender transition of their patriarch, played by Jeffrey Tambor.

The ensemble also includes Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.