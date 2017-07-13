Christine Baranski, Jim Parsons Lend Their Voices to 'Michael Jackson's Halloween'

Christine Baranski from CBS's 'The Good Fight' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till are to lend their voices to characters in Michael Jackson's Halloween.

The soundtrack for the animated, one-hour program—which is slated to air on CBS this fall—will feature the late singer's music.

"The special follows millennials Vincent and Victoria, who meet 'accidentally' on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel," a synopsis explained. "Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson."

Jackson—who is famous for dozens of pop hits, including "Thriller," "Beat It" and "Bad"—died in 2009 at the age of 50.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.