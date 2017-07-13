Selena Gomez to Host WE Day Special on CBS

Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is to host the third annual WE Day special, set to air Aug. 4 on CBS.

"Highlighting some of the most important social issues facing America and the world today—from equality and accessibility, to homelessness and poverty, to inner city violence and social activism, to education and literacy—WE Day unites likeminded individuals and provides a platform for youth and families to create change in their communities and around the world," a network press release explained.

The lineup of speakers and performers for the hour-long program includes Alessia Cara with STOMP, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Mpumi Nobiva, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Statler & Waldorf, and Lilly Singh. Also expected to make special appearances are James Franco, Evan Goldberg, Hannah Simone, Seth Rogen and Oprah Winfrey.

"My first WE Day experience was three years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement," said Gomez in a statement. "The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.