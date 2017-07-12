Showtime Developing Sequel Series to 'The L Word'

Pictured: (L to R) Actors Daniela Sea, Marlee Matlin, Katherine Moennig and writer/director Ilene Chaiken pose at Showtime's farewell party for "The L Word" at Cafe La Boheme on March 3, 2009 in West Hollywood, California.

Showtime is developing a sequel series to their drama The L Word, which aired from 2004 until 2009.

The reboot which will have ties to the original series, will be executive produced by series co-creator Ilene Chaiken alongside a new writer, executive producer and showrunner,Variety reported.

Series stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey are also expected to executive produce and reappear on the show alongside a new cast of characters once the project is approved.

After a six-season run, The L Word aired in syndication on Logo. The series followed the lives and relationships of a number of gay women.

Chaiken expressed interest in returning to The L Word while speaking withEntertainment Weekly in May. "When we went off the air in 2009, I think a lot of people thought, Okay, the baton is passed now, and there will be lots of shows that portray lesbian life. There's really nothing. It feels like maybe it should come back," she said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.