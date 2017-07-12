Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's 'The Umbrella Academy' Coming to Netflix

The Umbrella Academy, the award-winning comic and graphic novel series created by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Ba, is coming to Netflix in 2018 as a 10-episode live action series.

The Eisner award-winning series, published by Dark Horse Comics, follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes, known as The Umbrella Academy, which includes The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin -- as they work together to solve their father's death while coming apart at the seams due to their differing personalities and abilities.

"I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn't think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show," said Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.