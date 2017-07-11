Watch: 'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Trailer Features Old Favorites

MTV released the trailer Monday for Teen Wolf Season 6B, which features the return of Dylan O'Brien as Stiles, Colton Haynes as Jackson, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek and Charlie Carver as Ethan.

The show stars Tyler Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia and Shelley Hennig as Malia. The trailer shows the cast reuniting and getting ready to fight.

MTV Announces 'Teen Wolf' Premiere Date, Releases Teaser The beloved supernatural drama enters its final season at the end of July.

Teen Wolf will return for its final 10 episodes on July 30 on MTV.

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.