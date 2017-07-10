'Fear the Walking Dead' to Return for More Season 3 on Sept. 10

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 is to begin with two, back-to-back episodes on Sept. 10.

The West Coast zombie-apocalypse drama had its mid-season finale Sunday night.

"In the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3, the Clarks and Ottos have secured an uneasy truce with the Nation," an AMC press release summarized. "Former enemies must find a way to survive together. Tension mounts at Broke Jaw Ranch as their militia is decimated, resources are scarce and the Dead are encroaching. The Gonzalez Dam, a source of life, is a larger prize to the south. Strand has hit rock bottom and needs a partner to harness the world's only currency if he is going to be resurrected. Meanwhile, Daniel has become el soldado again and bides his time in service to Lola and the dam, but hasn't given up the ghost of Ofelia."

The show co-stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Ruben Blades, Danay Garcia and Colman Domingo.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.