Blac Chyna: 'I Was Devastated' by Rob Kardashian's Explicit Posts (VIDEO)

Blac Chyna at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Blac Chyna says she was "devastated" after ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian targeted her in a series of explicit posts last week.

The 29-year-old reality star spoke out on Monday's episode of Good Morning America after Kardashian shared naked photos of her July 5 on Instagram after accusing her of cheating.

"I was devastated, of course. I was like, how could somebody post these pictures of me?" Blac Chyna told ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis. "This is a person I trusted. I just felt betrayed."

Kardashian shared the private photos with his millions of followers after claiming Blac Chyna slept with "multiple men"while they were together. He also posted a video the star sent him of her kissing another man in bed.

"I've been broken up with Rob since December," Blac Chyna explained. "It's like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you, and keep poking at you, eventually you're going to pop. I was just like, 'Maybe if I send this video to him, then he'll just leave me alone.'"

Blac Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, confirmed in the interview that the star will file a restraining order against Kardashian on Monday. Bloom called Kardashian's actions "revenge porn" and "a form of domestic violence" in a tweet last week.

"I talked to Rob about everything," Blac Chyna told Davis. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me. So if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

Blac Chyna and Kardashian got engaged in April 2016 after three months of dating, and welcomed their first child, daughter Dream, in November. The star said Kardashian's family, including Kim Kardashian, hasn't reached out to her since Kardashian's rant.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.