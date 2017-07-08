John Cho Joins 'The Exorcist' for Season 2 on Fox

Actor John Cho attends the 2016 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards presentation and live read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 3, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sleepy Hollow and Star Trek actor John Cho has joined Fox's horror anthology drama, The Exorcist, for Season 2.

Cho will play Andrew Kim, "a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle."

'The Exorcist' Season 2 to Premiere on Sept. 29 Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels will return for Season 2 to investigate a new case.

TVLine.com said Season 1 Catholic priests played by Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels will be called upon to help Kim when one of the children in his care becomes possessed by a demon.

Season 2 will premiere on Fox Sept. 29.

Season 1 of the supernatural show was set in Chicago and starred Geena Davis as the adult version of Regan MacNeil, the bedeviled girl Linda Blair played in the classic 1973 film The Exorcist. Alan Ruck portrayed Henry Rance, the husband of Regan, who later changed her name to Angela, while Hannah Kasulka and Brianne Howey played the couple's daughters Casey and Katherine.

When Casey began exhibiting violent, bizarre behavior, her mother enlisted clergymen to save her, eventually giving the family a happy ending and freeing the priests up to take on a new case by the season finale.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.