Kit Harington Teases 'Game of Thrones' Tension Between Jon, Sansa

Kit Harington says there's "tension" to come between Jon and Sansa on Game of Thrones.

The 30-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Jon and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) will struggle for power in Season 7.

"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," he told the magazine. "There are the same problems -- she questions his decisions and command; he doesn't listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we'll see."

Season 6 left off with Jon being declared the King of the North, despite Sansa being the heir to Winterfell. The characters still believe they are half-siblings, although fans learned last season that Jon is the son of Sansa's late aunt, Lyanna, not her late dad, Eddard.



"It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling," Harington said of Jon and Sansa's forthcoming clash.

Turner also teased tension in the July issue of Empire U.K., saying she is on "Team Stark," not "Team Snow."

"She has this newfound power, but not as much as Jon," the 21-year-old actress said of Sansa. "This season's all about her struggles with that."

Game of Thrones co-stars Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams, and will return for a seventh season July 16. Harington told Entertainment Weekly Jon will have more dialogue and act more confidently in the new season.

"It's a nice change for me this season, he talks more, he's more sure of himself," the actor said. "He doesn't just know what he's got to do but he's more sure of what he's saying -- whereas before there was always some fear and doubt."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.