1

Jeopardy! Hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik to Face Off in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Special

2

‘American Idol’ Top 12 Decided — Did America & Judges Get It Right?

3

Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News Effective Immediately

4

Len Goodman Dies: Former ‘DWTS’ Judge Was 78

5

Don Lemon Fired at CNN — Host ‘Stunned’ by Ousting After 17 Years