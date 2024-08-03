Season Finales (‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Grantchester’), a Weekend of Olympics, Elizabeth Taylor in Her Own Words
On the second full weekend of Olympics competition, there’s other TV business as usual with the highly anticipated season finales of HBO’s House of the Dragon and PBS Masterpiece’s Grantchester. A fascinating HBO documentary culls from hours of audio interviews of glamorous film legend Elizabeth Taylor, reflecting on her life and career.
House of the Dragon
SUNDAY: The battle lines are drawn, and loyalties tested, as the Game of Thrones prequel ends its second season with the winds of war stirring up anticipation, dread and foreboding across a divided Westeros. The momentum appears to have shifted in favor of thwarted Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) now that she has found three dragon riders from the lower-born ranks of Targaryen bastards to saddle up. Though she initially believed with new riders “one can end a needless war” without bloodshed, she may be goaded into striking while the Blacks have the advantage. But can she count on her uncle-husband Daemon (Matt Smith) to have her back?
Grantchester
SUNDAY: The beloved Masterpiece period mystery ends its ninth season, the first featuring new vicar Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair), with the fate of the latest Reverend in doubt. He’s packing up and reluctantly introducing his flock to his arrogant replacement when he receives a cryptic note reading “Why Have You Given Up?” While Alphy mulls over his future, he and Detective Inspector Geordie (Robson Green) snoop into shady street preacher Sam (Elliot Warren), whose cult-like group has stolen Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) away from a distraught Leonard (Al Weaver). A showdown is looming.
Summer Olympics
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A smorgasbord of sports, from tennis finals and track and field to swimming and gymnastics apparatus finals, awaits the millions of viewers who’ve become addicted to the Summer Games over the last week. While everyone expected Simone Biles to reign supreme, and she’ll be back Saturday competing in the vault final (airing live at 10:20 am/ET, NBC), this year’s new cult hero from the men’s team will be back on the pommel horse, when Stephen Nedoroscik steps up as he did to clinch Team USA’s bronze medal (airing Saturday at 4:30 pm/ET on NBC). Recaps and highlights air nightly during the “Primetime in Paris” show on NBC (8/7c on Saturday, 7/6c on Sunday). All events can be livestreamed, and many replayed, on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
SATURDAY: “Maybe because of my personal life, I suggest something illicit,” says Elizabeth Taylor, heard speaking in newly discovered audio recordings. “But I am not illicit. I am not immoral. I have made mistakes, and I have paid for all of them.” A fascinating biographical portrait emerges in The Lost Tapes, culled from 40 hours of taped interviews with journalist Richard Meryman. The legendary beauty’s reflections on her notorious romantic history and her illustrious film career are accompanied by a trove of photos, film clips, home movie and newsreel footage, testament to her status at the pinnacle of Hollywood royalty. (See the full review.)
Snowpiercer
SUNDAY: How far would someone go to save their kidnapped child? The citizens who disembarked their futuristic train to live in the “warm spot” of New Eden are about to find out, when an enraged Layton (Daveed Diggs) declares he wants to use Big Alice’s locomotive engine to go after the villains who snatched his daughter Liana. The only problem: the engine is the community’s main power supply. And as mayor Ruth (Alison Wright) declares, “The days of hijacking trains are over.” Or are they?
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Friends (Saturday, 9 am/8c, TBS): The sitcom’s 30th-anniversary celebration continues with a 10-episode marathon of episodes (through 2 pm/1c) featuring the buddy magic of Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc). Sunday’s marathon, starting at 8 am/7c, focuses on the friendship of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox).
- TV Movie Marquee (Saturday, 8/7c): Lifetime goes the thriller route with I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead, with expectant mother Lola (Sherilyn Allen) blindsided by the reappearance of her husband’s long-thought-dead wife Tori (LeToya Luckett). Hallmark Channel leans into whimsy with Junebug, in which dissatisfied adult Juniper (Autumn Reeser) has visions of her 8-year-old self, “Junebug,” who inspires Juniper to pursue a writing career—in collaboration with handsome artist Alex (Aaron O’Connell) if possible. Great American Family gives its streaming movie Mr. Manhattan a linear-TV premiere, starring Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega in the story of a big-city lawyer and his former fiancée whose lives change when his promise to be his brother’s children’s godfather becomes a tragic reality.
- Johnson (Saturday, 8/7c, Bounce TV): The sitcom about four Atlanta buddies with the same surname returns for its fourth season with back-to-back episodes.
- Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (Saturday, 10 pm/ET, Netflix): The controversial comedian and podcaster performs his first livestreaming comedy special from San Antonio’s Majestic Theater.
- Summer Under the Stars: Julie Andrews (Sunday, starts at 6 am/5c, Turner Classic Movies): Hard to believe this is the first time the beloved Oscar-winning singer-actress has been featured during this annual monthlong tribute. While her two best-known films (Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music) aren’t included, highlights include the musicals Thoroughly Modern Millie (5:15 pm/4:15c) and Victor/Victoria (8/7c).
- CBS News Sunday Morning (Sunday, 9 am/ET, check local listings, CBS): Jane Pauley interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their new “Parents Network” project, Lesley Stahl interviews Rep. Nancy Pelosi about the current political scene, and Lee Cowan heads to Hawaii to check out the hula Olympics, aka the Merrie Monarch Festival.
- Collector’s Call (Sunday, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV): Music producer Chris Christian’s impressive costume and prop collection from movies and TV includes the curtain outfits worn by the Von Trapp kids in The Sound of Music, the bench from Forrest Gump and Elvis Presley’s Victrola. Would he ever trade any of it?
- Miss USA 2024 (Sunday, 8/7c, The CW): Find out who will represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe pageant in a live ceremony from L.A.’s Peacock Theater.
- Hotel Cocaine (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): Season 1 of the derivative crime drama ends with Roman (Danny Pino) and gangster brother Nestor (Yul Vasquez) turning to DEA Agent Zulio (Michael Chiklis) for help in rescuing Roman’s teenage daughter Valeria (Corina Bradley), all while a record shipment of cocaine arrives in Miami.
- Blue Ridge: The Series (Sunday, 9/8c, INSP): Bruce Boxleitner guests in the contemporary Western crime drama when thrill-seeking robbers pick on the wrong guy.
- Raising Fame (Sunday, 10/9c, TV One): American Idol winner and The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino guests, giving props to her mom for helping her navigate her career.