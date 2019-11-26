19-50-5301

Jennifer Halper
TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

‘Law & Order’ Season 25 Preview: 'Legacy' Plans, 'SVU' Connection, and More

“We’ll try to make this a season worthy of the legacy,” showrunner Rick Eid tells us. Read the story now on TV Insider.




