What’s On: ‘The Late Show’ Becomes The Daily Show For a Night as Stephen Colbert Hosts an All-Star Reunion, and a Musical ‘Middle’ Milestone

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c, CBS): Alert the FCC. Or don’t. It will be a reunion of some of TV’s most outspoken comedians when Colbert hosts a get-together of former Daily Show talent, including Jon Stewart (an executive producer of The Late Show) and former correspondents-turned-hosts John Oliver and Samantha Bee, along with Ed Helms and Rob Corddry. If you have a low threshold for barbed political commentary, you might want to tune elsewhere.

The Middle (8/7c, ABC): Shaking Sue (Eden Sher) out of her “Sue Sue so-so sophomore slump” at college, BFF Brad (Brock Ciarlelli) puts pep back in her step with a climactic musical-fantasy production number worthy of La La Land. It’s the highlight of a terrific episode in which the Hecks back home hit a rare streak of good fortune that might even be supernatural, while soon-to-graduate Axl (Charlie McDermott) shows unusual perseverance after missing his final final exam.

The Americans (10/9c, FX): Ever the budding spy, Paige (Holly Taylor) keeps snooping into Pastor Tim’s (Kelly AuCoin) diary, and she doesn’t like what she sees. Neither do her mom and dad, who’ve got some ideas on how to fix this mess—but first, Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) go down a road I guarantee few will see coming.

Inside Tuesday TV: In the second of two back-to-back episodes of Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8/7c), Amy (Melissa Fumero) goes missing just hours before she’s to take her Sergeant’s exam. … TV graduations are all the thing this year, but as Eddie (Hudson Yang) prepares to leave middle school for high school on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat (9/8c), he’s not happy to hear that Jessica (Constance Wu) is thinking of moving to a ritzy neighborhood to get Evan (Ian Chen) into a private school. Michael Bolton guests as Louis’s (Randall Park) new silent partner. … Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse) begins a multi-episode arc on CBS’s Bull (9/8c) as a slick lawyer hired to defend Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) in a misconduct trial.