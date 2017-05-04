COLIN O’DONOGHUE
ABC/Jack Rowand
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Shake-Up! Details on the Big Change
2
9 ‘The Simpsons’ Episodes Dropped From Broadcast
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Player Speaks Out After Misreading Final Question
4
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett Hopes for ‘Crossover Action’ With New ‘Nashville’ Spinoff
5
How Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ End? Elisabeth Moss Teases ‘Hope’