1

Essential Cast Additions on ‘NCIS,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More After Series Premiere

2

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Get Ready for His Co-Host Debut in ‘Live’ Tease

3

Why Is Bobby Transferring Chimney in This ‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek?

4

‘Barry’ Back Behind Bars, Mourning and Scheming on ‘Succession,’ Waco Aftermath, Mangia Italiano in ‘Ciao House’

5

Best Lines of the Week: ‘What’s Up, My Baby’s Babies?’