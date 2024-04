1

‘S.W.A.T.’: Kenny Johnson on His Emotional Farewell & Moment That Made His Mom Mad

2

‘Yellowstone’s Mo Brings Plenty Confirms Nephew Cole’s Death

3

As ‘When Calls the Heart’ Returns, What Are Its Former Stars Up To?

4

‘FBI’: Could Maggie & OA Get Together? Missy Peregrym Weighs In

5

Jordan Calloway on [Spoiler]’s Death on ‘Fire Country’