Swedish Dicks – Peter Stormare, Keanu Reeves

Jennifer Loeber
Comments

Swedish Dicks - Peter Stormare and Keanu Reeves

Pop Network

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jed and Katey Duggar
1
Jed Duggar & Wife on Wanting More Kids After Breaking ‘Crazy’ Record
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Bidding Mistake That Costs the Game
Nicole Pacent as Rebecca Wilson, Geoff Stults as Evan Delray and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis — 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 Episode 7
3
Did ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Just Kill off 2 Characters?
Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 11
4
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on What Buck Wants for His New Home
Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed, Ayisha Issa as June Curtis in 'Transplant' Season 4 Episode 6
5
Heart ‘Transplant’ Drama, Game 6 of NBA Finals, ‘Poker Face’ and Rent Control, Carrie Leaves the City ‘Just Like That’