John Travolta ‘So Proud’ of Daughter Ella Bleu Ahead of Her Starring in His Directorial Debut
What To Know
- John Travolta expressed pride in his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, as she attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards ahead of starring in his directorial debut film.
- Ella will play a flight attendant in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which premieres at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and is based on John Travolta’s 1997 book.
- The film, also starring Ella, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting May 29.
John Travolta was “so proud” of his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, at a red carpet event ahead of her starring in his directorial debut film.
On April 8, the Grease star took to Instagram with a photo of Ella, 26, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, California, on April 7.
“So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet,” the doting dad, 72, captioned his update. “Look out for Ella in my directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”
Ella also celebrated the occasion on her Instagram grid, also revealing more about her look. “Thank you @fashiontrustus@davidkoma@blumarine ❤️🔥,” she wrote of the stunning, black Blumarine gown with floral detailing.
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In the comments of John’s post, followers joined him in celebrating Ella — and many could help but point out the familial resemblance. One Instagram user wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous! She looks like you Sir!! ❤️❤️❤️.”
Another fan shared, “Preciosa!! She looks just like you 🤗.”
Someone else echoed, “She’s beautiful! She looks like both of you! 🤍 We will definitely look out for your directorial debut, and her appearance in same. 🎥 🤍💐.”
A different follower pointed out, “Ella is such a stunning, beautiful young woman!!! It’s no wonder that her Dad is so proud of her!!! They are such a loving, supportive family!!!
Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Stunning. I know her momma is smiling down on her. You did good! 👍.”
Travolta welcomed Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died age 57 in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. They also shared two sons: Jett, who died at 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure, and Benjamin, 15.
John’s directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, will premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on April 2. For the role, Ella stars as a flight attendant in the movie adaptation of John’s 1997 book of the same name. A synopsis on IMDb details that the story follows a “young aviation enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother on a cross-country flight to Hollywood that transforms into a life-changing journey filled with unexpected moments.”
Ella has also collaborated with her famous father on other films, including Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019).
Propeller One-Way Night Coach, streaming on Apple TV+ on May 29