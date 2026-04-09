John Travolta ‘So Proud’ of Daughter Ella Bleu Ahead of Her Starring in His Directorial Debut

Michelle Stein
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John Travolta and Ella Bleu
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

What To Know

  • John Travolta expressed pride in his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, as she attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards ahead of starring in his directorial debut film.
  • Ella will play a flight attendant in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which premieres at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and is based on John Travolta’s 1997 book.
  • The film, also starring Ella, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting May 29.

John Travolta was “so proud” of his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, at a red carpet event ahead of her starring in his directorial debut film.

On April 8, the Grease star took to Instagram with a photo of Ella, 26, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, California, on April 7.

“So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet,” the doting dad, 72, captioned his update. “Look out for Ella in my directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”

Ella also celebrated the occasion on her Instagram grid, also revealing more about her look. “Thank you @fashiontrustus@davidkoma@blumarine ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote of the stunning, black Blumarine gown with floral detailing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ella Bleu Travolta (@ella.bleu)

In the comments of John’s post, followers joined him in celebrating Ella — and many could help but point out the familial resemblance. One Instagram user wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous! She looks like you Sir!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan shared, “Preciosa!! She looks just like you 🤗.”

Someone else echoed, “She’s beautiful! She looks like both of you! 🤍 We will definitely look out for your directorial debut, and her appearance in same. 🎥 🤍💐.”

A different follower pointed out, “Ella is such a stunning, beautiful young woman!!! It’s no wonder that her Dad is so proud of her!!! They are such a loving, supportive family!!!

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Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Stunning. I know her momma is smiling down on her. You did good! 👍.”

Travolta welcomed Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died age 57 in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. They also shared two sons: Jett, who died at 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure, and Benjamin, 15.

John’s directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, will premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on April 2. For the role, Ella stars as a flight attendant in the movie adaptation of John’s 1997 book of the same name. A synopsis on IMDb details that the story follows a “young aviation enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother on a cross-country flight to Hollywood that transforms into a life-changing journey filled with unexpected moments.”

Ella has also collaborated with her famous father on other films, including Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019).

Propeller One-Way Night Coach, streaming on Apple TV+ on May 29

Grease key art
John Travolta

John Travolta

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing

Jeff Conaway

Jeff Conaway

Didi Conn

Didi Conn

Eve Arden

Eve Arden

Sid Caesar

Sid Caesar

Joan Blondell

Joan Blondell

Edd Byrnes

Edd Byrnes

Alice Ghostley

Alice Ghostley

Dody Goodman

Dody Goodman

Lorenzo Lamas

Lorenzo Lamas

Michael Tucci

Michael Tucci

Jamie Donnelly

Dinah Manoff

Dinah Manoff

Barry Pearl

Barry Pearl

Kelly Ward

Susan Buckner

Susan Buckner

Annette Charles

Dennis C. Stewart

Eddie Deezen

Eddie Deezen

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