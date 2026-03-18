‘Swamp People’: Jacob Landry Takes His Sons Gator Hunting: How Did They Do?

What To Know As the gator season nears its end, Daniel Edgar challenges his team to meet ambitious quotas.

LeRon Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams track down a massive gator nicknamed “Freddy Krueger.”

Jacob Landry mentors his sons Ridge and Moose onto the water.

The gator season is almost over on Swamp People so it was time for the hunters to put up or shut up. During the March 18 episode of the History Channel series Daniel Edgar issued a challenge to his team in order to gain some lost ground.

Meanwhile, Jacob Landry took his sons Ridge, 14, and Moose (Kase), 10, out on the water with “Little” Willie Edwards. His brother Chase was on his own mission to take advantage of an exclusive spot a property owner gave him access to for filling a few tags.

How successful were they? Read on to find out.

Patriarch Daniel gathered his partner Zak Catchem and son Joey and daughter Kallie to go over the quota for the day. He wanted 30 alligators with each boat pulling at least 15 before they returned. “Just 15? That’s it,” Kallie said. Joey was a little worried about making that goal considering the inconsistent water levels they’ve had to deal with over the last few weeks.

The flooding waters made it harder to catch gators. They started out the day with a fighter, but managed to take down the nine-footer. The father-daughter team had a great morning with 10 halfway through the day. Joey was still cautiously optimistic. Kallie continued the streak with a 10-footer.

Their lines grew cold as they were down to their last two to finish the job. Joey used this as a lesson to Kallie to not get too excited where “whatever you speak, the opposite will happen…don’t catch your chickens before they hatch,” he said. Kallie burned her hand pulling the line of their next potential gator. Joey took hold while Kallie took the shot. It turned out to be an 11-footer. They had one left but ran all the lines. Kallie broke out a treble hook on another 11-footer to close their day making quota. Joey is proud of how far Kallie came in two years.

Daniel and Zak started slow and small with a six-footer. They were getting the quantity, but not the size to make the tags matter. The seven-footer that came next didn’t help bring the average up. Zak used his trademark rod and reel to get hold of a live one. Daniel helped secure the 11-footer. Despite picking up the 15, he didn’t want to quit. In all, the two totaled 19 to go along with the other Edgar boat’s 15. The family were ahead for the first time this season. Icing on the cake was Daniel seeing his Kallie succeed.

LeRon Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams were also running into small gators. They hoped higher water would translate to bigger catches. The two noticed a snapped tree branch and bent hook. This gave them evidence a monster was in their crosshairs. “That’s some Freddy Krueger kind of stuff,” Porkchop concluded. They were looking to put Freddy to sleep. The eight-footer started the day, but it wasn’t their nightmarish gator. LeRon and Porkchop knew they were on the right track when they saw a gator with half his head eaten off. The nine-footer caught next wasn’t the culprit. LeRon and Porkchop finally tracked down Freddy, an 11-footer, which surely brought them sweet dreams.

Chase continued his solo missions and pulled into a private area the owner gave him approval to navigate. He wanted to keep his size average at nine-and-a-half or better. Chase thought he bagged a 10-footer in the distance, but in actuality was only eight-and-a-half. It turned out his scope was deceiving. After some surveillance, he spotted one that could get the number up. Chase fired and landed a 10-footer, which helped him finish strong.

Jacob and Willie had some extra help filling their tags with Ridge and Moose in their own boat. Dad had his sons running lines. Jacob instructed from the sidelines as the boys delivered an 8-footer. He then observed while Ridge took on the role of captain with Moose taking shots as the deckhand. They rode the lines on their own. The two added a seven-footer to their pile. They next tussled with a wild eight-footer. Moose looked to be following in the family footsteps. “I don’t care if we have to wake up at 5 o’clock. Well, maybe summers,” Moose said. For their final run, Jacob wanted his kids to switch roles to understand each side of the team. Ridge worked to control the gator enough for Moose to take his shot. A nine-footer further proved the next generation of the Landry’s will keep the legacy alive for years to come. Jacob took the kids for snow cones to celebrate a job well done.

Swamp People, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel