Jennifer Runyon Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Was 65 — See Tributes

What To Know Jennifer Runyon, known for roles in Ghostbusters, A Very Brady Christmas, and Charles in Charge, is dead at 65.

Tributes from friends and family, including actress Erin Murphy and Runyon’s daughter Bayley, highlighted her warmth, devotion, and lasting impact on loved ones.

Runyon’s career included memorable film and TV roles throughout the 1980s.

Jennifer Runyon — the actress best known for her roles in Ghostbusters, A Very Brady Christmas, Up the Creek, and more — is dead at 65.

On Sunday, March 8, Runyon’s family confirmed her death in a social media post, per ABC7 Los Angeles.

“This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family,” the update revealed. “She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace, our Jenn.”

Additionally, Bewitched star Erin Murphy took to Instagram with a tribute to her late friend.

,” the former child actress who played Tabitha Stephens wrote. ,” the former child actress who played Tabitha Stephens wrote. “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

Murphy added, “Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you, Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Murphy (@erinmurphybewitched)

Jennifer’s daughter, Bayley, also took to Instagram with a tribute in the wake of her death.

“All of the best parts of me came from you,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos and video clips featuring her mother. “I would give anything for one more day together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bay (@bayleycorman)

After making her film debut in To All a Good Night in 1980, Jennifer went on to snag supporting roles in Up the Creek and Ghostbusters in 1984. She memorably appeared in a scene with Bill Murray and Steven Tash involving an ESP assessment.

Additionally, Jennifer took over the role of Cindy Brady from Susan Olsen in A Very Brady Christmas (1988) TV-wise, she starred in the sitcom Charles in Charge. Other notable TV credits included The Fall Guy, Boone, The Master, and Quantum Leap.

Ghostbusters, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu