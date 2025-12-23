Ex-‘GMA’ Host Dr Jen Ashton Rocks Bikini With Daughter After Year-Long ‘Fitness Journey’

What To Know Dr. Jen Ashton, former chief medical correspondent for Good Morning America, revealed her physical transformation after completing a year-long fitness journey.

She shared photos on social media highlighting her progress and emphasized the importance of consistency and self-care in achieving her goals.

Ashton encouraged her followers to prioritize their health and well-being, regardless of age or starting point.

Former Good Morning America chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton has been showing off her new figure in a bikini to celebrate her over a year-long fitness journey.

“Strength at 56 and 26 @chloee_ashtonn,” Ashton wrote alongside a mirror selfie with her daughter, Chloe. In the pic, the mother and daughter pose in bikinis, flaunting their toned physiques. “Never thought this was possible before I started my Wellness Experiment last year.”

Ashton thanked her trainer, Korey Rowe, her daughter, and everyone else “who encouraged me every step of the way,” adding, “It took curiosity, commitment to the process not the product, and the science-backed system of nutrition, fitness with intensity and focus on the little things that all added up to feeling better this year, than I did last year.”

The former chief women’s health correspondent for The Dr. Oz Show has frequently shared updates on her journey. Back in July, she posted a side-by-side pic of herself at the start of her fitness experiment and her in July 2025.

“Exactly one year ago, this was me: Skinny Fat: I weighed 122 lbs, and the crepey skin was starting. Every day, I had back pain and I thought that was just part of being 55,” she wrote alongside the image. “One day, I decided to ask myself a question: what would it take to level up my fitness, nutrition and wellness practices?”

Her curiosity led her to start the wellness experiment, taking on new workouts with Rowe and tightening up her nutrition. This eventually led to her developing Ajenda’s Wellness Experiment program, which aims to help change the lives of women across America.

“I am stronger, healthier and happier at 56 and 126 pounds, than I was at 36, and now have a biological age of 38- yes I had this blood test and was shocked at the result!” she shared.

Ashton served as GMA and ABC News’ chief medical correspondent for 13 years before departing the network in June 2024. She is now focused on running the women’s wellness company, Ajenda.

