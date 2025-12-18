‘DWTS’: Peta Murgatroyd Says She Was Shamed Over Childcare After Bringing Baby to Set

What To Know Peta Murgatroyd revealed she was criticized on Dancing With the Stars for bringing her son’s nanny to set after becoming a mother in 2017.

Murgatroyd shares her three sons with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The former DWTS pros celebrated the 10th anniversary of their engagement earlier this month.

Peta Murgatroyd faced some struggles on Dancing With the Stars during her early days of motherhood.

The former DWTS pro opened up about working on the ABC competition series after the birth of her oldest child, son Shai, in 2017. “I would bring Shai to set with me on Dancing With the Stars all the time. And the nanny would come because I can’t leave him in the trailer by himself,” she shared on the Monday, December 15, episode of The Penthouse with Peta podcast. “So, it was, you know, ‘Why do you have a nanny? Do you really need that? Who’s with the baby? You’re spending so much time away from the baby right now.'”

Murgatroyd clarified that she would only spend four to five hours a day rehearsing for DWTS. “It wasn’t that crazy at all,” she stated. “And then I would be back to breastfeeding. She would bring him in so I could breastfeed. The producers would leave the room. I would breastfeed. They would come back in, you know. So, it’s always worked for us. But I definitely got s*** for that.”

Now, as a mom of three, Murgatroyd said she doesn’t “give a s***” about parenting critics and continues to have nothing but love for her nanny. “I will keep giving her the flowers. She’s the best thing ever,” she gushed.

Murgatroyd and her husband, fellow former DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed Shai the same year they wed in 2017. Their family continued to grow with the birth of son Rio in June 2023, followed by son Milan in July 2024.

While Murgatroyd felt stressed parenting during a DWTS season, Chmerkovskiy was just as stressed bringing Shai with them on a DWTS Live Tour. “He was on the bus with us, 65 cities,” Chmerkovskiy shared. “We had a crib in the bus, we had the net, and it was still to this day one of the most magical experiences. So, it was very hard.”

Murgatroyd poked fun at her husband, calling him a “nutcase” during the tour, but said their fellow DWTS pros “loved” having Shai on the road. “The whole cast was playing with him,” she said.

Chmerkovskiy recalled a funny memory from the tour, telling listeners, “Winter in Boston. I open the door, he’s naked on the floor of the shower. I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to kill this baby.'”

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy celebrated the 10th anniversary of his and Murgatroyd’s engagement via Instagram. “10 years ago today! Record shows this was easily and by far the best decision I’ve ever made. Not sure one could say the same about @petamurgatroyd’s decision to say yes,” he wrote alongside a clip of when he popped the question on December 5. “I try to make sure she feels happy about her choice. I fail a lot but I love her so much it hurts every time I do, so I try to do better. As stubborn as I am and as hard as it is for me to see other ways…for her, I do.”

He continued, “10 years! Damn, but also wow! All of it feels like yesterday, and like yesterday I’d do it all over again! I love you @petamurgatroyd ♥️.”