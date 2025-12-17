‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Something Truly Terrible Will Is Coming in Midseason Premiere: Here’s What

What To Know The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale left the fate of Jo Wilson and her babies in jeopardy.

While many fans have been worrying about the surgeon, these fans think there’s someone else in true peril.

All eyes are on Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) for the Grey’s Anatomy midseason premiere, but should we be worried about another character when Season 22 returns in January? According to some fans, yes.

In a new thread on the show’s Reddit fan page, some Grey’s watchers began sharing their predictions for what’s ahead when the series returns to resolve the cliffhanger of Jo’s condition, and some fans were convinced it’s not her who is in real jeopardy.

The fall finale found Jo needing an emergency operation on her heart by Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) after she began suffering distress due to her pregnancy with her and Link’s (Chris Carmack) twin babies. While she had initially opted for a less invasive surgery option, Winston determined she needed a more dangerous operation and realized, mid-procedure, he would need to perform an emergency C-section to birth the babies right then and there.

Winston admitted he was not seasoned in the procedure and appeared nervous to perform it. So while some fans have been concerned for Jo’s outcome — particularly given the foreboding nature of the look-ahead preview for the episode, airing January 8 — a good number of Redditors are more worried about the infants.

“I think Jo will survive, but one of the twins might die or be close to dying. I could see there being some tension/drama between Link and Winston or Jo and Winston if they found out he did the c section and something ended up going wrong with one or both of the twins,” one fan predicted.

“I think it’s probably gonna be one twin stillborn or perhaps one twin is in the NICU for awhile before passing,” another guessed. “The reason i think this is cause jo was overwhelmed by twins when she found out (i cant remember its been so long and i dont like jolink), so they’ll probs throw an argument in there where its mentioned she didn’t initially like the idea of twins at first blah blah blah and then they make up, happy family.”

“I think worse comes to worse one of the babies may pass but something tells me they’re about to boot Jo and Link,” a third suggested.

While Grey’s Anatomy has certainly featured the death of many child patients over the course of its now-22 seasons, the children of the surgeons have usually been safe … with one, very heartbreaking exception: Samuel, the first baby April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) had, which was diagnosed with type II osteogenesis imperfecta and died shortly after delivery.

That incident was hands down one of the most gutwrenching things to ever happen on Grey’s Anatomy and left April and Jackson with scars that affected their storylines for several seasons. If these fans’ prediction is correct, then we’re in for a very somber second half of the season indeed. There’s no telling how yet another tragedy would impact Jo or her new marriage to Link.

So tell us, are you worried about Jo or her babies when Grey’s Anatomy returns for the midseason? Why or why not?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Midseason Premiere, January 8, 10/9c, ABC