Over the years, American Pickers fans have gotten to know Mike Wolfe, and more recently, his brother Robbie Wolfe. While Robbie has been a fixture on American Pickers since its early days, he became a full-time cast member around the time of Frank Fritz‘s departure from the show in 2021.

On the History Channel series, Robbie helps his brother find one-of-a-kind relics and shares their untold stories with viewers. Scroll down to learn more about him.

Who is Robbie Wolfe?

When Robbie was just 8 years old, he began refurbishing bicycles for profit, sparking a “lifelong fascination with historical artifacts,” according to his website, where he buys and sells rare artifacts.

Robbie lives in Iowa and runs an antique shop called United Service Motors in Davenport. He bought the shop in March 2021, according to The U.S. Sun.

“My shop is filled with advertising signs, photos, gas pumps, cars, motorcycles, basically anything with an engine on it, and I’m intrigued. It’s a working shop,” Robbie told Antique Trader.

Per The U.S. Sun, Robbie also owns a 6.11 acre parcel of land in Iowa, which he purchased in 2020, as well as his family home, which he purchased in 2017.

Who’s older, Robbie or Mike Wolfe?

Mike is a few years older than Robbie. While Robbie’s exact birthday is not known, he was 57 years old in late 2024. At that time, Mike, born in June 1964, was 60.

Robbie said he “loves” working with his big brother on American Pickers. “He’s hard-nosed, and I’m hard-nosed,” he said in the Antique Trader interview. “He gets his way sometimes, and I get my way sometimes. There are times he wants things differently than I do, but at the end of the day, it’s about making the best TV show we can.”

Is Robbie Wolfe married?

Yes, Robbie is married to his wife Melanie. “Here’s my wife’s philosophy,” Robbie shared. “You can fill up as many buildings as you want. Just don’t bring that stuff home.”

Robbie and Melanie tied the knot more than 30 years ago. In a 2024 interview with the Des Moines Register, he said they’d been married for 35 years.

Does Robbie Wolfe have kids?

Yes, per a Facebook post from Mike, Robbie has five kids.

In November 2021, Robbie revealed that he and Melanie welcomed their first grandchild through their son Rhesa, who has seemingly welcomed another child since then as well, according to Facebook.

Robbie told the Des Moines Register that he thinks at least two of his kids will follow in his footsteps as a picker. “I don’t think all of them do, but they definitely appreciate the older things,” he said.

