Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He Received a Check With Trump’s Name on it

Jimmy Kimmel was surprised to have received a check in the mail this week with President Donald Trump‘s name on it, which he showed off on Thursday night’s (December 11) Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The late-night host revealed the check during his opening monologue after discussing Trump’s latest rejected health insurance idea. “His big idea is to give us all a one-time check for $1,500, for us to find our own healthcare,” Kimmel said. “He loves putting his name on checks as long as the money isn’t his. He did it during COVID.”

Kimmel then reached into his pocket and pulled out a letter, revealing he “just got a check from Donald Trump.” The check was for $51 and came after Amazon reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which filed a lawsuit against the company during the Biden administration, claiming that Amazon duped customers into signing up for Prime subscriptions.

“I got a check, it came to my house in the mail, for $51,” the comedian shared. “It says three times ‘President Trump’s FTC.’ Well, thank you, Mr. President, I’m going to use this to buy six minutes of health insurance.”

He added, “Usually, to get a check with Trump’s name on it, you have to spank him with a magazine and agree not to tell anybody about it. So, I figured I’m ahead!”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on another of the President’s ideas: his Trump Gold Card, an expedited visa for foreign immigrants seeking United States citizenship, so long as they pay $1 million or more.

Referring to it as the “Get Into America Express Card,” Kimmel joked, “For a million bucks, you get legal visitor status, you get a pathway to citizenship, and a presidential pardon for one major crime of your choosing.”

“It might be time to update that inscription on the Statue of Liberty,” he continued. “‘Never mind your poor and tired. Give us a million bucks — you’re in.'”

Kimmel was surprised at the lack of paperwork involved in Trump’s new Gold Card scheme. “The application’s one page long. You have to give more information to rent a Toyota Camry… It’s harder to start a Wordle account,” he quipped, adding, “Trump thinks citizenship is something you can sell, like a condo, or a steak, or Eric [Trump] when he was a baby.”

“The White House is also planning to offer a Trump Platinum Card, which is above the Gold Card, and a Storm the Capital One card,” he concluded.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.