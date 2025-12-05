‘Today’ Show Fans React After Hoda Kotb Reveals ‘Cute’ TV Viewing Secret

What To Know Hoda Kotb caught several passengers watching NBC’s Today on a flight.

The TVs showed a segment in which the Today hosts spread holiday cheer by delivering small Christmas trees across 30 Rockefeller Center.

Kotb recently reunited with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Revea;s Hoda Kotb makes it a point to support her Today family, even in the most unusual of places.

In a Thursday, December 4, Instagram post, Kotb revealed the fun way she tuned in to that day’s episode of the NBC morning show. “I spy the @todayshow gang spreading holiday cheer!” Kotb captioned a pic of herself and other passengers watching Today on a flight. “@delta tvs tuned in!!! @savannahguthrie @alroker @jennabhager @craigmelvinnbc @carsondaly I seeeee you!!!”

Both the person to Kotb’s right and one passenger in front of her had Today pulled up on their seat TVs. “So cute!! 😍,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “The person beside you hit the jackpot seat!!! Love and miss you!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Many fans also wished Kotb safe travels. “First class business Delta, I see you Hoda! Lol,” one person quipped. “Have a safe flight!!! Love you 😘!” another person said. Savannah Guthrie also hopped into the post’s comments, writing, “Love you and miss you ❤️.”

Kotb snapped the TV pic during a fun Today segment, in which Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager spread holiday joy across 30 Rockefeller Center. The group was inspired by the Today staff’s tiny office Christmas tree, dubbed the “Tree on Three.”

“She’s small but mighty, and proof that holiday spirit comes in all sizes,” Guthrie explained via voiceover. “We hold a lighting ceremony every day during the holiday season, often with the help from guest tree lighters like Reba McEntire, Walker Hayes, and this week, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.”

After Guthrie got to be the day’s “Tree on Three” tree lighter, she joined forces with her cohosts to deliver several little trees across 30 Rock. They started by taking a tree to the hosts and crew of NBC 4 New York.

Heading upstairs, the Today hosts surprised the NBC Pages with a tree. The group of interns accompanied the Today gang as they delivered another tree to Tom Llamas and the crew of NBC Nightly News. “What is this?” Llamas jokingly questions, to which Roker yelled in response, “This is Christmas, Llamas!”

For the final tree, the Today crew popped by Kelly Clarkson‘s 30 Rock office. “Are these the first Christmas decorations you’ve gotten?” Roker asked, and Clarkson confirmed, “I don’t have any, y’all. I’m so sad.”

While decorating Clarkson’s office, Melvin spotted a Today mug. “This is my protein shake mug every day,” she revealed.

Kotb recently got to spread her own holiday cheer on the small screen, as she reunited with Guthrie and Roker to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27.

