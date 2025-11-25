‘The Price Is Right’: See Contestant Get Emotional Over Unique Thanksgiving Prize (VIDEO)

What To Know The Price Is Right will air a special Thanksgiving episode featuring unique prizes like a family trip to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, luxury vacations, cash, and cars.

A contestant became emotional after winning the chance to play for the Thanksgiving-themed trip, expressing her happiness on stage with host Drew Carey.

Co-executive producer Taline Kevoian highlighted that the episode blends family traditions with exciting prizes, capturing the show’s uplifting spirit and enduring appeal.

The Price Is Right is getting into the holiday spirit early with a Thanksgiving episode on Wednesday, November 26. See a clip of a contestant getting emotional as she plays for a unique Thanksgiving-related prize.

The logline for the episode reads, “The Price is Right serves up a Thanksgiving spectacular overflowing with cash, cars, and luxury vacations—including an unforgettable family getaway to New York City for the holiday, plus luxurious escapes to Los Cabos, Mexico, and the breathtaking shores of Greece.”

A woman dressed in a turkey hat walks onto the stage to greet host Drew Carey after winning the item up for bid. The contestant wore a blue shirt that read, “I love you, George Gray! Hi Mama Mai! By the way… It’s my birthday!”

She cries into her hands and shakes as Carey grabs her hand. “I’m so happy,” she said.

“You look happy!” Carey said.

Announcer George Gray said that she had the chance to win a trip for the whole family to New York City to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The game show contestant got emotional before playing the game. Tune in on Wednesday to find out if she wins the prize.

About the episode, co-executive producer Taline Kevoian told TV Guide Magazine, “We’re excited for viewers to see this Thanksgiving episode blends cozy family traditions with epic prizes, from the ultimate Thanksgiving experience in New York City for a family of four, to tropical getaways, cash, and cars.”

“It’s the perfect mix of gratitude and luxury,” she said. Kevoian shared that winning a trip to the Thanksgiving Day Parade would be her “dream prize” to win if she were on the show.

Kevoian went on to say that The Price Is Right has “stood the test of time” because seeing everyday people win big and live their moment is exciting, uplifting, and reminds us that anything is possible!”

The Price Is Right is taking a break from airing new episodes from November 27 until December 5. It will return on December 8.