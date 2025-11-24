‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Debate the Biggest ‘Nope’ Episodes to Skip

What To Know Grey’s Anatomy fans on Reddit are sharing the episodes they consistently skip during rewatches, citing uncomfortable or cringeworthy moments.

Notable “nope” episodes include Meredith and George’s hookup in Season 2, Izzie’s “ghost sex” with Denny in Season 5, and certain guest star-centric storylines that made viewers uneasy.

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for 21 and a half seasons (and counting), with hundreds of scenes that still gut and delight fans in equal measure throughout every rewatch. With more than 450 episodes, though, there were bound to be some that didn’t always land with fans, especially upon revisit.

On the show’s Reddit fan page, some fans have been sharing their “nope” episodes — that is, the episodes that they tend to press “next” to bypass when bingeing the show again — and the results might surprise some fans.

For example, one fan pointed to Season 2 Episode 19, “What Have I Done to Deserve This?” which is the one where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) hook up, with disastrous results. Of that, the thread originator wrote, “That scene, George and Meredith, caused an immediate skip over the following episode to the one after. It doesn’t matter how many times I watch, I just can’t with it. Just so wrong on about 1000 different levels.”

The OP wasn’t alone on that note, either. Another fan agreed, writing, “It’s way too uncomfortable to watch.”

Another fan pointed to Season 5 Episode 9, “In the Midnight Hour,” which features Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) having “ghost sex” with Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as the one they can’t return to without cringing. Then, a fellow commenter suggested the scenes might’ve been motivated by more than just storyline needs: “[They] possibly punished her for off air conduct,” the fan wrote. However, that commenter also complimented Heigl for her performance, writing, “I do think she did the best with what she was handed.”

Beyond those upsetting character arcs, some fans also pointed to certain guest star-centric moments that gave them the icks, like Season 7 Episode 3, “Superfreak” with “the tree man. That makes my skin crawl.” Another? Season 10 Episode 18, “You Be Illlin’,” which features Patrick Fabian: “When dr butthole is at the hospital and runs ‘a really fun OR’ and they sing that bow wow wow yippi yo song. The f**ing cringe makes me want to die I hate it so f***ing much,” one fan wrote.

Though some of these were agreed upon in the thread, the one that emerged as the most-hated episode in the comments was Season 7 Episode 18, “Song Beneath the Song,” a.k.a. the musical episode.

“My husband was watching with me when I did a rewatch. He fell asleep, then woke up in the middle of that episode. As soon as he opened his eyes, he said ‘What the f**k?'” one fan remembered. “The singing episode. Every time. I hate Callie anyway but singing Callie is torture,” another said.

So, fellow Grey’s Anatomy fans, which episodes or scenes are the ones that you just say “nope” to when rewatching the series? Hit the comments below to let us know!