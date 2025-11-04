‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $94,000 After Mom Shocks Her

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on taking home $94,000 in the Bonus Round. Her mom shocked her when she arrived at the studio with a cast on her arm.

Jess Perri, from Chicago, Illinois, but currently lives in Los Angeles, played against Jeremy Tolbert, from Macon, Georgia, and Forrest Hassell, from Provo, Utah, on November 3. Perri is a deep-dish pizza lover who always has a secret stash in her freezer, ready to go.

She solved both toss-ups, giving her the lead with $3,000. Perri also solved the first puzzle — “What’s on Today’s Schedule?” — for $4,500. During the next round, Hassell, a teacher, solved “Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Mustache” for $17,650, and landed on the One Million Dollar wedge.

Perri won the Prize Puzzle when she solved “Living Life to the Fullest,” and won a trip to Amelia Island, Florida. She took the lead with $20,500.

Perri solved all three triple tossups for $10,000, giving her $30,500. She also put an additional $8,500 in her bank when she solved the final puzzle — “Fifty-One and Ready For Fun.”

She ended with a total of $39,000 and advanced to the Bonus Round. Hassel had $17,650. Tolbert, an author and podcast creator, didn’t have any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave him $1,000.

During the Bonus Round, Perri brought her mom, who was celebrating her birthday, with her.

“She’s got a cast on,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “You don’t know what happened because it just happened.”

“That’s true,” Perri replied. “She came in with the cast on, and I guess we’ll have to hear the story later.”

“Yeah, skydiving, I’m sure,” Seacrest joked.

“It’s a surprise,” her mom said.

“It’s a surprise?” Seacrest asked. “We love surprises like that.”

For the Bonus Round puzzle, Perri chose “People.” Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” She chose “M,C,D, and O.” Perri’s puzzle then looked like “_ _ _D _ _ _ERS.”

As the clock counted down, the game show contestant guessed “Food Lovers,” “Quad Lovers,” “Book Lovers,” and “Wood Lovers.” The puzzle was “Avid Hikers.” She lost out on taking home an additional $55,000.