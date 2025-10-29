‘Ice Road Truckers’: Disaster Trip for Lisa Kelly as Load Tips Over in Frozen Wasteland

What To Know Lisa Kelly and Scott “Scooter” Yuill teamed up for a challenging 500-mile haul, facing mechanical issues along the notorious Asheweig Road.

During a treacherous return journey, Lisa’s load tipped over, forcing her to escape to safety and call for help.

Meanwhile, Todd Dewey embarked on a separate 700-mile delivery facing hazardous conditions, a flat tire, and moments of personal reflection before continuing his journey.

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Ice Road Truckers Season 12]

The Ice Road Truckers united for a big job during the October 29 episode of the History Channel series. Lisa Kelly and Scott “Scooter” Yuill teamed up to haul construction materials 500 miles to Kingfisher, and then had the arduous journey back to headquarters with massive trailers. Bill Danh, operations manager for Muskie Creek, knew about their most mileage this season bet, but still encouraged them to, “play nice in the sandbox, and only call me if there is a problem.” Routing out the convoy on this grueling trek across the notorious Asheweig Road was “Muskie Todd” Todd Friesen, who led them in the winch truck. He would be especially important later on the return trip..

Lisa had to investigate her tires because the tires weren’t moving. The brakes were locked up. She found out Scooter put a quarter in the line, which caused the issue. Just because they were working together doesn’t mean the prank war was also on hold. Scotter ran into problems with lumber hanging off the trailer and potentially tipping over. Not good when they had an ice crossing ahead of them.

They played a little Jenga with the wood, but fixed the issue. The team reached their destination and had to immediately get the next oversized loads on the trucks for transport to Muskie Creek. Lisa fired back on Scooter in their prank war by putting peanut butter on his door handle. Scooter retaliated by rigging it so her horn went off as she opened the driver door. Then it was serious business as the trucks had to maneuver through tight turns along the way. Things turned disastrous with the ice collapsing beneath them and Lia’s load tipped over. Scooter instructed her to get out through her passenger side to be safe. Stuck in a rough patch, they had no choice but to call for help.

At Muskie Creek, Todd Dewey found his way back and waited for his next assignment. He’d head off to transport building material to Deer Lake. There was a rush on this order with 700 miles ahead of him on a road he’d never been on before. He worked this way through an ice crossing with low visibility. Todd had to tighten up his load on the night drive. Unfortunately, the veteran driver was delayed further due to a flat tire. He used the blow torch method to get the tire back on the rim. The dangerous method took a few times before it worked. Todd stopped in the woods to catch his breath. He lit a camp fire and contemplated his life choices. Todd received a call from home, which was a much needed boost. It was then back on the ice roads.

Ice Road Truckers, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, History Channel