‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild Reaction to Winning Outdoor Patio Set

A The Price Is Right contestant had a wild reaction to winning an outdoor grill and patio set. The contestant played a perfect game before winning.

Richard, a convenience store worker and softball team cheerleader, won the third item up for bid. The item was BergHOFF cookware, which included two sauce pans, stock pots, a sautee pan, five lids, and a pasta strainer, worth $800. Richard bid $750, so he won the bid, because two of his opponents went over the price, and the other was under his bid.

The game show contestant went to the stage to play Hi-Lo for an outdoor kitchen island. Hi-Lo is a game that has grocery items with three priced high and three priced low. It is up to the contestants to find out which ones cost more. If they can find all three, they win the prize.

For the first item, Richard picked the Steak-Ums, six sliced steaks, which were $5.99. The second item he picked was honey dijon mustard, which cost $8.99. When he got that right, Richard jumped up and down. For the third item, Richard asked the crowd, and he decided on organic sun-dried tomatoes. They were priced at $6.99.

The last three items had to be less than $5.99 in order for him to win. The Larabar snack bar was $1.69. Richard kicked his leg up in joy and clapped.

For the six-pack of Kool-Aid drinks, Richard said, “That one makes me nervous.”

“Does it?” host Drew Carey asked. “Can’t be that much.” The drinks were $2.29. Richard twirled in a circle and held his arms out.

The cake writing gel was the last price to be revealed. Carey said that made him nervous, but Richard said he had seen it for $0.99. The price was revealed to be $3.99, so Richard won the outdoor set, which included a boomerang kitchen island with a monarch umbrella, a 27-inch gas grill, and a fridge. It was worth $15,995.

Richard jumped up and down and shook Carey’s hand before running over to see his prize. “Oh my God!” he yelled.

When Richard got to the Showcase Showdown, he spun an .85, which was a tie with contestant Annette. They both spun again, and Richard advanced to the Showcase when he spun a .65, and Annette spun a .60.

For his Showcase, Richard bid $35,777 on a 2025 Ford Maverick XL, an ATV, a steam shower, and Gucci shoes and bags. The actual retail price was $42,989, which was a difference of $7,212. His opponent, Diana, had a difference of $10,000, so Richard won. This gave him total winnings of $59,784.