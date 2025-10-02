‘Big Brother’ Winner Ashley Hollis Breaks Silence on Rylie Jeffries’ Behavior

Now that Big Brother 27 has concluded, the houseguests who were still in the house and the Jury house finally got their phones back and are able to go on social media and see what happened. Winner Ashley Hollis finally responded to houseguest Rylie Jeffries‘ behavior after he came under fire for how he treated Katherine Woodman.

Ashley went live on TikTok after she got out of the house, and the video was shared in the Facebook group, Baddies Midwest Community. “What do you think now that you saw what we think of Rylie’s behavior?” she read a fan’s question.

“Oh my Gosh! Well, now that I’ve seen some of the clips that you have tagged me in, yeah, I understand where you’re coming from,” Ashley laughed. “I do.”

“My parents were not fans of Rylie. I’ll tell you that. That’s the one tea I’ll give you.”

“I guess he said he was going to trip me or something, and my dad did not like that at all,” she said.

However, on a TikTok live earlier this week, Rylie said that he was never going to trip Ashley. “I don’t really recall that, but no, I would never do anything to hurt somebody. Absolutely not,” he said. “I’m not actually going to trip somebody. I don’t recall it, but if I did, I didn’t mean it. That’s actually crazy.”

But, Ashley wasn’t the only woman in the house he talked that way about. Throughout the season, he had a showmance with Katherine. Although she didn’t see any red flags, fans thought that he was creepy and not good for her.

He reportedly was having a baby with another woman outside of the house, and never told Katherine. Rylie also told Katherine that she was going to marry him outside of the game, “whether she liked it or not.” Rylie also guilt-tripped Katherine for not lying in the hammock with him, among other things.

Katherine’s dad and step-mom spoke out about his actions and said they didn’t want Katherine anywhere near him. However, Katherine revealed during the finale that they are together, and she went to visit Rylie in his hometown.

Also, during an eviction night, TikTok live, Ashley shared her shock in finding out Rylie fathered a child. She stood around with Zach Cornell, Amy Bingham, Adrian Rocha, and Lauren Domingue, answering questions that came up on the live.

“Rylie’s a father?!” she yelled.

“Ohhhh,” Zach said, looking at her.

He told her to quiet down because Rylie was in the next room. “I know my dad hates Rylie,” she said. “My dad literally contacted production. He said he was going to trip me.”

Amy and Zach were shocked, and both said they didn’t know that.

