‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Trump Over Government Shutdown

The cohosts of The View continued to talk about the now-ongoing federal government shutdown on Thursday’s (October 2) show, and while some of her cohosts disagreed about who’s to blame, Whoopi Goldberg stated her case for why it is Donald Trump‘s in-power Republican party that is responsible for the shutdown.

“People keep bitching that the left isn’t doing anything the right is doing. The bottom line is the left is doing what it can. This was the thing they felt they could do,” she said of the congressional Democrats’ decision not to go along with the spending bill as-is. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them, because they don’t have the majority. They don’t have enough to even fight, so they’re trying to do anything they can. And quite honestly, I’m sorry this is on he right… because the things that they could help with, they’re not helping with.” She then said that the Republicans were allowing Donald Trump’s administration to announce the withholding of funds for blue states like New York. “Now, that’s tampering to me. This is a man who spent a lot of time talking about, ‘Oh, election tampering. They did this, and they did this.'”

At the start of the conversation, she also, once again, almost let out a four-letter word during her discussion of the subject when talking about the social media meme war going on between Trump’s White House and Gavin Newsom, the governor of California. Politics “has been reduced to internet trolling and targeted retribution. You know, it’s cute, maybe it’s funny, but people got stuff to do. People got families to feed. You know, they don’t have time for this … stuff that y’all are doing. I mean, you can say you’re targeting blue states or red states or whatever, you know you’re actually targeting Americans. Yeah, that’s who you’re targeting. Quit trying to draw lines. We don’t see the lines. We don’t see them. We hear you talk about it, but why are you doing this to the American people? We’re the people who pay the tax on that new ballroom. We’re the people that pay the tax on all the stuff you’re doing, and maybe the people are going to try to hold you to a different standard.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sunny Hostin reiterated her initial theory that the shutdown began simply because Donald Trump and his Republican party wants to quietly dismantle the Affordable Care Act a.k.a. Obamacare because it was Barack Obama‘s signature piece of legislation. “What is really driving it is that President Obama passed the Affordable Care Act, giving millions and millions of people health care when they didn’t have it, and President Trump wants to take that away. He wants to erase Obama’s legacy. That is what this is about.”

Also, Alyssa Farah Griffin compared the meme war between top party officials to the movie Idiocracy before restating her previously-mentioned point that she thinks Democrats are the ones who will suffer the consequences of a shutdown because they’ve given Trump power in the process.

Then, Sara Haines criticized the tendency for politicians to meme at each other online, saying, “It’s not like they’re mocking each other… It’s mocking the issue, which is people do live check to check, and they’re sitting at home not being able to get paid or go to work, or they’re struggling because other people aren’t at work right now, and they need those people. I think it makes a mockery of everything. I do remind them, just like the meeting with the generals, that was mandatory about all the big, important things we had to talk about that all countries are watching us right now, and this is an embarrassment to the country as they go back and forth. But at the end of the day, I don’t think Trump cares. I don’t think he necessarily knows what’s going on, even with the wheeling and dealing, this is always about a victory. He promised retribution. He promised he wanted to get back at people. And the reason he’s punishing blue states is because this whole thing sets him up to go ahead and do that.”

