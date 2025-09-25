Garcelle Beauvais Is a Trucker Searching for Kidnapped Niece in Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Garcelle Beauvais finds herself in the driver’s seat of Lifetime’s Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie. Premiering October 25, the upcoming original movie sees the star play Kai, who is described as a tough, tenacious trucker and co-owner of her family’s business. She finds herself in the midst of a harrowing manhunt after her sister Madison’s (Marci T House) neurodivergent daughter, Toy (Sierra Sidwell), is abducted by an online predator.

Kai takes things into her own hands after law enforcement’s investigation runs cold. She turns to the loyal trucking network and social media influence to launch a grassroots rescue mission to find Toy. Through the gripping story, the network hopes to shine a light on “the realities of online exploitation, the strength of community, and the inequities in media coverage of missing girls of color.”

Above you’ll find an exclusive sneak peak shared first with TV Insider. In it Beauvais, who also serves as an executive producer, explains the movie centers on a family relationship. Toy tells her mom Madison she is going to Dallas with Kai, which doesn’t go over well. Toy, who has autism, still goes on a delivery ride with her Aunt Kai anyway.

The drama unfolds when Toy is kidnapped by an online predator. The movie then follows the family as they try to find a way to get her back in one piece. As one could imagine, Madison was distraught by the whole ordeal. Kai calls in her trucker reinforcements. By the looks of a scene where Madison smashes a car window, she’ll go to great lengths to bring her daughter home. In the clip Beauvais adds, “when black and brown people go missing, we don’t get the same coverage in the media. We need a voice for the voiceless.”

It’s the third installment under the Black Girl Missing franchise, which pulls from the overarching theme of disparities in missing persons cases involving Black women and girls. The films have been recognized with several honors including the Gracie Award for Made for TV Movie and Astar Award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable TV Movie. Naturi Naughton, who starred in Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie received the NAACP Image Award for Best Actress.

This is the latest project for Beauvais, who also serves as an executive producer. The multi-hyphenate exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons. She made the announcement in a March 25 Instagram post, choosing to focus on her career and family.

Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie premiere, October 25, 8/7c, Lifetime