Sheinelle Jones Returning to NBC’s ‘Today’ on Friday After Nine Months

Sheinelle Jones is returning to Today this coming Friday (September 5) after nearly nine months away from the morning show while dealing with a family tragedy.

Savannah Guthrie announced Jones’ return on Tuesday’s (September 2) show, revealing that the regular co-host of the 3rd Hour will be back in the studio on Friday. Guthrie’s one-on-one interview with Jones is also scheduled to air on Friday’s show.

Jones first stepped away for Today in December 2024, with many fans concerned about her absence. She shared an update with viewers on January 15, 2025, explaining that she was “taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she said at the time. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me.”

She kept the details of the family health matter private until May 23, 2025, when Guthrie and her fellow Today co-hosts revealed on air that Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, had died from brain cancer at 45 years old.

“With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” a tearful Guthrie told viewers. “There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

In the time since the passing, Jones has been focused on taking care of the children she shared with her late husband, son, Kayin (16), and twins Uche Jr. and Clara (13). She hasn’t spoken publicly about her husband’s battle with cancer, other than sharing a clip of Guthrie’s announcement and again thanking fans for “all of [their] love and support.”

According to Today, Jones will open up about her husband’s passing and the impact on her family for the first time in this Friday’s interview with Guthrie. She is expected to speak about how her children are “grieving the loss of their father,” describing the process as a “beautiful nightmare.”