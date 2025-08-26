‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Slam Show Over $1 Million Twist

For the first time, Wheel of Fortune had three friends play against each other instead of total strangers. Although the competition was already fired up, the game show created another twist — if the $1 million was won, they would have to split it, no matter who won the game. And this sparked a big reaction from fans of the show.

Rhode Island Fire Department workers Melissa “Missy” Porter, from Johnston, Darrin “Poppa” Gallagher, from Narragansett, and Tim Stebenne, from Lincoln, played against each other in the episode that aired on August 25 during Wheel‘s summer of reruns. It first broadcast on May 12.

The $1 million wedge twist went on all week as friends continued to battle each other. However, it would only come into play if no one landed on Bankrupt after obtaining the wedge.

Porter ended the game with $7,000. Stebenne went home with $12,700. Gallagher was the night’s big winner with $20,150 cash & Panama. He advanced to the Bonus Round without a $1 million wedge, but was able to win up to $100,000.

During the Bonus Round, Gallagher chose “What Are You Doing?” He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and chose “K,G,D, and A” to round out the puzzle. It then looked like “TAK_NG A _ _ _ _ _.”

As the time counted down, Gallagher said, “Taking a something,” “Taking a….,” but he couldn’t get the last word. The puzzle turned out to be “TAKING A WHIFF.” He lost out on an additional $40,000.

Although the $1 million wedge was not on the wheel, fans commented on the twist. “Not a fan of this concept, and making the million-dollar wedge a group prize is stupid, especially since all 3 have to not land on bankrupt,” a Reddit user said.

“I thought it was weird the show wanted them to share the $1 million. Why even introduce that idea?” said another.

“If they’re going to make the million-dollar wedge a group prize that can be lost if any of the three hit a bankrupt for the rest of the game, then the payout should be a million dollars each if it’s won!” a third wrote.

“I hate the idea that the $1 Million is split 3 ways, and a player landing on bankrupt who doesn’t have possession of the wedge forces the wedge to be taken out of play,” a fan said. “I think if they’re going to do that for the MDW, then all winnings should be split 3 ways. It could also help to mitigate concerns about the players conspiring/throwing their turn or round.”

“Has anyone EVER won the million? Seems like they have to jump through an awful lot of hoops,” another wrote.

After the show, Gallagher spoke out in an interview with Maggie Sajak. “I was very surprised to win, but very fortunate that I did,” he said. Gallagher congratulated his coworkers for winning money as well. “We played a fantastic game.”

Gallagher said that he met Vanna White and shook her hand and would probably “never wash his hand again.” He also said that he didn’t want to become internet famous, but thinks his fellow firefighters are proud of them.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day on Peacock