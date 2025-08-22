‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild Over Ken Jennings’ Adorable Dog Video

What is… can we watch that again? Ken Jennings shared an adorable video of his dog, and Jeopardy! fans are fawning over the canine eating treats.

“Laser-focused on that next bite of cucumber. Apparently, ‘dogs eating vegetables’ is my ASMR,” he captioned his Instagram post on August 20.

Jennings’ golden retriever, Dakota, sat on his porch and took a cucumber out of Ken’s hand. The dog loudly chewed as a plane flew by in the distance. Fans reacted to the adorable dog in the comments.

“A dog chewing is magical, a person chewing makes me want to rip my ears off,” a fan said.

“That’s just the sound I needed today. Thanks, Ken. 🙏,” wrote another.

“So polite and gentle,” added a third.

“He’s adorable. He has a kissable face,” a fan commented.

“Beautiful dog and is so gentle!!! ❤️” said another.

In July, Jennings shared another photo of Dakota wearing black eyeglasses. “I clearly am not Dakota. And therefore, I am allowed to get up on the couch,” he captioned the post. The Jeopardy! host shares photos of Dakota often, but not much is known about her, like her age or when she was adopted by the family.

He also has a smaller black and white dog named Chance that he doesn’t feature as often.

“Happy Friday to everyone from these two backlit dogs,” Jennings wrote on a post in April. The two dogs stood on a grassy hill in front of water, smiling at the camera.

In another post, where Chance’s ears were blowing in the wind, fans wrote, “This is one adorable furkid!”

“So cute!” said another.

Aside from his two dogs, Jennings shares two children — Dylan and Caitlin — with his wife, Mindy, whom he married in 2000.

