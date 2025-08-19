MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Fires Back at Trump as Feud Escalates

The feud between MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Donald Trump doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, as the Deadline: White House host responded to the president’s rant on air on Monday (August 18).

Wallace and her guests were discussing Trump’s dealings with the Russia-Ukraine war, including his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and his sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Speaking on Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy, Wallace sarcastically said at the top of her show, “Trump largely behaved himself. That counts as news…”

Later in the show, she stated that the President “is furious at anyone that covers the truth about this story and any others,” referencing his social media meltdown on Sunday (August 17) that took direct aim at Wallace. “I witnessed that first-hand myself,” she shared.

On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social, where he replied to another user’s comments about Wallace. “She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!” the President wrote.

He seemed to be responding to Friday’s edition of Deadline: White House, where Wallace blasted Trump’s meeting with Putin, telling viewers, “Having had the privilege of interviewing Ukrainians, it’s so much to watch our country’s president stand with the person responsible for all that suffering and all that death, it’s heinous.”

Wallace added that Trump “doesn’t give a s*** about democracy, doesn’t care about our allies, [and] doesn’t care about democratic allies’ sovereignty.”

Trump had earlier raged against the reporting on his meeting with Putin, writing, “It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!”

Despite the verbal attacks, Wallace didn’t let up on her criticism of the President on Monday’s show. She called out Trump’s flip-flopping on a ceasefire and cut away from live Oval Office footage after he ranted about his desire to ban mail-in ballots.

“We’re going to just cut it right there because all of that is completely false,” Wallace said. “The United States is one of many countries that uses mail-in voting, including Canada, The U.K., Germany, Australia and Switzerland. Also important to note, there’s zero evidence of widespread voter fraud and Trump has been looking.”

Trump has yet to respond to Wallace’s latest comments, but he is scheduled to be interviewed on Fox & Friends today, Tuesday, August 19, so he may well address the situation live on air.

